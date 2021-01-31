A police forensic officer walks past a bomb disposal unit van outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, UK on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Man arrested over suspicious package found at coronavirus vaccine plant in Wales
- The arrest took place on Thursday, a day after all staff had to be evacuated from a site in Wrexham as the package was investigated
- The UK arm of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Wockhardt is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the site
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
