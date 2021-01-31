Scottish electronic pop producer Sophie Xeon died on Saturday in Greece. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34 after fall from balcony in Greece
- Sophie had worked with artists such as Madonna and Charli XCX, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for best dance/electronic album
- Tributes have poured in from across the LGBT community for Sophie, who was transgender
