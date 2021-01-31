Positive coronavirus samples are ready to be prepared in an ice bucket to get sequenced and analysed for the mutant versions of the coronavirus at the Bioscientia laboratories in Ingelheim, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: new clinical trials raise fears the virus is learning how to resist vaccines
- Laboratory tests had suggested that the vaccines authorised in the US trigger a smaller immune response to the South Africa variant
- More than 100 million people have been infected worldwide, and each of those infections is an opportunity for the virus to randomly mutate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Positive coronavirus samples are ready to be prepared in an ice bucket to get sequenced and analysed for the mutant versions of the coronavirus at the Bioscientia laboratories in Ingelheim, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters