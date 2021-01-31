Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
France
World /  Europe

Controversial security law spurs renewed protests across France

  • According to the Interior Ministry, about 32,770 people took part in the protests nationwide, 5,050 of them in Paris
  • The draft law includes a number of other controversial measures, such as the expansion of video surveillance by the police

Topic |   France
DPA
DPA

Updated: 5:35am, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE