Police uses a water cannon against protesters as they clash during a demonstration in Republique square, Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Controversial security law spurs renewed protests across France
- According to the Interior Ministry, about 32,770 people took part in the protests nationwide, 5,050 of them in Paris
- The draft law includes a number of other controversial measures, such as the expansion of video surveillance by the police
