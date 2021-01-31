Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA
Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA
Germany
World /  Europe

Thousands evacuated in German city as disposal experts prepare to remove World War II bombs

  • Authorities in Goettingen used police drones as part of efforts to check whether any individuals were still in the restricted area
  • It is not uncommon for wartime ordnance to be discovered during construction work in Germany

Topic |   Germany
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:18am, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA
Rescue service employees in Goettingen, Germany, evacuate an elderly resident and his two cats before bomb disposal experts find and defuse four suspected World War II bombs from the city centre. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE