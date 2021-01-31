Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured after signing a Brexit trade deal with the EU on December 30. Photo: Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured after signing a Brexit trade deal with the EU on December 30. Photo: Reuters

Britain to apply for membership of CPTPP Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

  • The application to join the Asia-Pacific free trade bloc will come one year after Britain formally left the EU following more than 40 years of membership
  • Negotiations between the UK and the partnership, which includes Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Vietnam, are expected to start this year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in London

Updated: 8:46am, 31 Jan, 2021

