Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured after signing a Brexit trade deal with the EU on December 30. Photo: Reuters
Britain to apply for membership of CPTPP Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
- The application to join the Asia-Pacific free trade bloc will come one year after Britain formally left the EU following more than 40 years of membership
- Negotiations between the UK and the partnership, which includes Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Vietnam, are expected to start this year
