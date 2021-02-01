British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, 100, has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Britain’s coronavirus fundraiser Captain Tom hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
- ‘Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19,’ Captain Tom’s daughter said
- Queen Elizabeth knighted Moore as a result of his charity efforts and the Second world war veteran was given an honorary promotion from captain to colonel
