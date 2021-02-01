European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca ‘to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30 per cent’
- An EU source said that the first deliveries would start in the second week of February
- The EU has come under pressure in recent days as it was forced to revise its original vaccination targets in the face of supply problems
Topic | European Union
