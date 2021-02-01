European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA
European Union
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: AstraZeneca ‘to increase EU vaccine deliveries by 30 per cent’

  • An EU source said that the first deliveries would start in the second week of February
  • The EU has come under pressure in recent days as it was forced to revise its original vaccination targets in the face of supply problems

Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:10am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE