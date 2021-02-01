Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Austrians and neo-Nazis march in Vienna, defying ban to protest coronavirus restrictions

  • Police arrested around 10 protesters and four officers were injured during scuffles
  • Many who took part in the march ignored government regulations on mask wearing and social-distancing measures

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:15am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE