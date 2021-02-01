Police officers line up as people gather during a demonstration against coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Austrians and neo-Nazis march in Vienna, defying ban to protest coronavirus restrictions
- Police arrested around 10 protesters and four officers were injured during scuffles
- Many who took part in the march ignored government regulations on mask wearing and social-distancing measures
