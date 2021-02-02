Sputnik V uses two different disarmed strains of the adenovirus, a virus that causes the common cold, as vectors to deliver the vaccine dose. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6 per cent effective, British study says
- Sputnik V was approved in Russia months before results from its final-stage clinical trials were published, leading to scepticism from experts
- But the new analysis of data from 20,000 participants in Phase 3 trials suggests the shot offers strong efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
