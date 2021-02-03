Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

British coronavirus variant develops new mutation linked to lower vaccine efficacy

  • 11 cases have emerged featuring the E484 mutation, the same change seen in the South African and Brazilian strains that have caused international concern
  • Scientists say these infections show how border controls are not sufficient to prevent new variants from appearing in Britain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00am, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Volunteers hand out a Covid-19 home test kit to a resident wearing a clown mask in Woking, Britain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE