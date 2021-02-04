An armed officer stands outside the Antwerp courthouse during the trial of four persons, including an Iranian diplomat, on February 4, 2021. Photo: AFP
Belgium jails Iranian diplomat for 20 years over bomb plot in France
- Assadollah Assadi, a Vienna-based diplomat detained in Belgium, masterminded a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France in 2018
- Prosecutors had requested the maximum jail sentence of 20 years on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terror group
Topic | Iran
