Denmark obtains more than 40 per cent of its electricity from wind power. File photo: Reuters
Denmark to build US$34 billion ‘clean energy island’ to achieve climate neutrality by 2050
- The 12 island will be created about 80km off the country’s west coast and will connect to several European countries
- The project is expected to be completed by 2033 and will initially be used to supply 3 gigawatts of electricity, enough to cover 3 million households
Topic | Climate change
