The entrance to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is seen outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway in February 2016. Photo: AFP
World’s most remote holiday? Arctic ‘doomsday vault’ gets visitor centre

  • The facility will showcase the contents of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which was built to preserve samples in the event of nuclear war or other disasters
  • The separate site is being constructed on Norway’s Spitsbergen island, and will also house parts of a digital archive of human heritage

DPA
Updated: 7:51am, 6 Feb, 2021

