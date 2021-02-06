The entrance to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is seen outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway in February 2016. Photo: AFP
World’s most remote holiday? Arctic ‘doomsday vault’ gets visitor centre
- The facility will showcase the contents of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which was built to preserve samples in the event of nuclear war or other disasters
- The separate site is being constructed on Norway’s Spitsbergen island, and will also house parts of a digital archive of human heritage
The entrance to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is seen outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway in February 2016. Photo: AFP