Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
German who mined $68 million in bitcoin on others’ computers and was jailed refuses to give up password
- German prosecutors said they asked a man they jailed for illegal bitcoin mining to give them his password to gain access to 1,700 coins
- The man refused, with one of the prosecutors saying ‘perhaps he doesn’t know’ the password
Topic | Bitcoin
