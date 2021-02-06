Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bitcoin
World /  Europe

German who mined $68 million in bitcoin on others’ computers and was jailed refuses to give up password

  • German prosecutors said they asked a man they jailed for illegal bitcoin mining to give them his password to gain access to 1,700 coins
  • The man refused, with one of the prosecutors saying ‘perhaps he doesn’t know’ the password

Topic |   Bitcoin
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 8:33pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bitcoin was hovering at a price above US$40,000 on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE