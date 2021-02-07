A destroyed building in Bordeaux, France, where a large explosion in a garage destroyed the building as well as two neighbouring ones, killing at least one person. Photo: AFP
Rescuers seek missing person after early morning explosion rocks Bordeaux, France
- The blast occurred around 8am local time near the central city district of Chartrons
- French media reported the explosion may have been caused by an accident at a car mechanic’s shop
