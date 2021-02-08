Snow blankets a field as a man walks past windmills in the village of Kinderdijk, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: AFP Snow blankets a field as a man walks past windmills in the village of Kinderdijk, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Extreme weather
Netherlands hit by Storm Darcy, country’s first snowstorm in a decade, as Europe shivers

  • Snowstorm has disrupted planes and trains and put coronavirus testing on hold
  • Dutch authorities declared a rare ‘code red’ emergency as the country was hit by its first proper snowstorm in more than a decade

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:53am, 8 Feb, 2021

