Snow blankets a field as a man walks past windmills in the village of Kinderdijk, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Netherlands hit by Storm Darcy, country’s first snowstorm in a decade, as Europe shivers
- Snowstorm has disrupted planes and trains and put coronavirus testing on hold
- Dutch authorities declared a rare ‘code red’ emergency as the country was hit by its first proper snowstorm in more than a decade
Topic | Extreme weather
