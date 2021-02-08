A Venetian wearing a carnival mask and costume at St Mark's square in Venice on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Venetians keep the magic alive as tourist-free carnival kicks off
- Elaborately dressed couples promenaded around St Mark’s Square in the fog as Venice kicked off its carnival – without the tourists
- Before the coronavirus pandemic, the carnival brought some US$84 million to Venice’s coffers
