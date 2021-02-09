Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain’s youngest terrorist spared jail after leading neo-Nazi cell from grandma’s house at 13

  • The teen had gathered information on making explosives, expressed racist views online and recruited members for Feuerkrieg Division, a banned neo-Nazi group
  • The judge gave the youth, now 16, a 24-month rehabilitation order, telling him to ‘redirect his future’

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:37am, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators hold a banner that depicts a swastika being thrown in the bin during a protest in Vienna in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE