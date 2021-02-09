Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Europe

EU countries expel Russian diplomats in tit-for-tat move as Alexei Navalny row worsens

  • Germany, Poland and Sweden coordinate expulsion of Russians over Navalny spat
  • Reports on Russian state TV presented diplomats at protests as criminals

Topic |   Russia
DPA
DPA

Updated: 10:34am, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian law enforcement officers in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE