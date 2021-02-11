The Oude Kerk, Amsterdam’s oldest building, is seen near a bar closed because of the Dutch city’s coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest share trading centre last month. Photo: AP The Oude Kerk, Amsterdam’s oldest building, is seen near a bar closed because of the Dutch city’s coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest share trading centre last month. Photo: AP
Amsterdam topples post-Brexit London as Europe’s top share-trading hub

  • While the business is relatively low-margin, it illustrates how some of the Square Mile’s decades-long dominance of European finance is eroding
  • Other areas including euro swap trading have also shifted from the British capital to both the European Union and Wall Street

Updated: 11:01pm, 11 Feb, 2021

