Meghan Markle has won her High Court privacy claim against Associated News. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Megan Markle’s privacy by publishing personal letters
- Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over articles in The Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website
- The ruling means Meghan has won her case on privacy grounds, but the judge said a ‘limited trial’ should be held to decide some of the copyright issues
Topic | Royalty
