The entrance to the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation in London. Photo: AFP
China bans BBC World News, saying it ‘seriously violated’ Chinese media regulations
- British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called China’s decision ‘an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom’
- The move comes a week after Britain’s media regulator revoked the broadcast licence of Chinese English-language broadcaster CGTN
Topic | Diplomacy
The entrance to the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation in London. Photo: AFP