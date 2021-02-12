A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a colleague at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, France. Photo: Reuters
France recommends single coronavirus vaccine dose for those previously infected
- France’s public health authority said that people who had already been infected retain an immune memory that calls for only a single dose
- It recommended a gap of between three and six months after infection before individuals who had recovered from Covid-19 receive a jab
