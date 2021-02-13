Flemming Drejer, chief operating officer in Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET). Photo: Reuters
Danish police arrest 14 people suspected of planning terror attacks in Germany and Denmark
- Three of the suspects are Syrian nationals, ages 33, 36 and 40, who were arrested last weekend, according to German officials
- Denmark’s justice minister said ‘the case shows that the terrorist threat against Denmark remains serious’
Topic | Crime
Flemming Drejer, chief operating officer in Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET). Photo: Reuters