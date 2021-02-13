British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday. Photo: AFP
British lawyer Karim Khan wins daunting job of International Criminal Court prosecutor
- The International Criminal Court (ICC) is the world’s only permanent war crimes court
- Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda
