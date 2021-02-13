A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Labrea, Brazil’s Amazonas state. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: quest for mutant-quelling vaccines begins as multiple new variants run rampant
- The coronavirus has undergone several major mutations, pushing scientists to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot
- Pfizer and Moderna have said they’re starting work on developing booster shots or other efforts to bolster their vaccines
