Investigators will test the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to be tested on children in next step to end pandemic
- The Oxford trial plans to enrol 300 volunteers in the UK to assess the safety and immune responses in children aged six to 17
- A larger testing involving thousands of kids is expected to be conducted by AstraZeneca in the US later
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Investigators will test the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group. Photo: EPA-EFE