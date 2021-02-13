Investigators will test the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group. Photo: EPA-EFE Investigators will test the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to be tested on children in next step to end pandemic

  • The Oxford trial plans to enrol 300 volunteers in the UK to assess the safety and immune responses in children aged six to 17
  • A larger testing involving thousands of kids is expected to be conducted by AstraZeneca in the US later

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:18pm, 13 Feb, 2021

