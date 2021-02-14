Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi chairs the first meeting of the Council of Ministers at Palazzo Chigi. Photo: Filippo Attili/Italian Government / DPA
Mario Draghi sworn in as prime minister of Italy’s unity government
- Draghi’s appointment as prime minister is aimed at ending more than four weeks of political crisis in the coronavirus-stricken nation
- Draghi‘s new government line-up still needs to be approved in a vote by lawmakers
