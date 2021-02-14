Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company. Photo: Reuters Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company. Photo: Reuters
UK hits ‘significant milestone’ of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses delivered

  • The vaccine programme is one of few successes in the government’s handling of a pandemic that has left the country with a higher death toll than its peers
  • ‘Today we have reached a significant milestone,’ PM Boris Johnson said. ‘No one is resting on their laurels … We’ve still got a long way to go.’

Reuters
Updated: 11:36pm, 14 Feb, 2021

