Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company. Photo: Reuters
UK hits ‘significant milestone’ of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses delivered
- The vaccine programme is one of few successes in the government’s handling of a pandemic that has left the country with a higher death toll than its peers
- ‘Today we have reached a significant milestone,’ PM Boris Johnson said. ‘No one is resting on their laurels … We’ve still got a long way to go.’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company. Photo: Reuters