Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting second child

  • ‘Archie is going to be a big brother,’ a spokesperson confirmed, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘overjoyed’
  • Harry and Meghan had stepped back from royal duties a year ago and moved to California to live a more independent life and escape the British media

Updated: 5:04am, 15 Feb, 2021

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
