Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting second child
- ‘Archie is going to be a big brother,’ a spokesperson confirmed, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘overjoyed’
- Harry and Meghan had stepped back from royal duties a year ago and moved to California to live a more independent life and escape the British media
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
