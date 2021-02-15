Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy
World /  Europe

Kosovo opposition headed for landslide election victory

  • An early count, shows the left-wing Self-Determination Movement Party, or Vetevendosje, holding a clear lead over its opponents
  • Voters braved freezing temperatures to cast their ballots amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia

Topic |   Diplomacy
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:13am, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE