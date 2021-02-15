Supporters of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party gather in Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Kosovo opposition headed for landslide election victory
- An early count, shows the left-wing Self-Determination Movement Party, or Vetevendosje, holding a clear lead over its opponents
- Voters braved freezing temperatures to cast their ballots amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia
