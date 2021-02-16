Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine during a visit to a health centre in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Britain’s Boris Johnson seeks ‘cautious and irreversible’ exit from lockdown
- PM says he will unveil road map for lifting national pandemic restrictions next week
- Reopening schools in March will be Johnson’s priority, as his government celebrates rolling out one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine during a visit to a health centre in London on Monday. Photo: AFP