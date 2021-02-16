Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview
- Broadcast with celebrity talk show host will be the first since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit Britain’s royal family last year
- Topics will range from marriage and parenthood to life under intense public pressure and the couple’s move to the US
