People talk in front of a giant dragon lantern in a park in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Britain’s Boris Johnson says world needs pandemic treaty, citing China’s Wuhan
- Asked who he blames for lack of transparency on the outbreak’s source, PM says ‘most of the evidence’ points to Covid-19 originating in the Chinese city
- Britain and the US have expressed concern over access given to a WHO-led fact-finding mission by Beijing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People talk in front of a giant dragon lantern in a park in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Thursday. Photo: AFP