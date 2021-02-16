Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

In EU first, China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines arrive in Hungary

  • The vaccines, enough to protect 275,000 people against Covid-19, were flown in aboard a Hungarian government plane from Beijing
  • The government announced late last month that it had ordered a total of 5 million Sinopharm doses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:23pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE