Workers in Hungary unload cargo from a plane that transported the first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on February 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
In EU first, China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines arrive in Hungary
- The vaccines, enough to protect 275,000 people against Covid-19, were flown in aboard a Hungarian government plane from Beijing
- The government announced late last month that it had ordered a total of 5 million Sinopharm doses
