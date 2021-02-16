The Olympic Games are due to begin in Tokyo in less than six months. File photo: AP
Britain backs Japan’s hosting of Olympics, as panel meets to pick new Games chief
- In phone talks, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga discussed the Games, Covid-19, Myanmar, and China’s new coastguard law
- The Tokyo Olympic organising committee on Tuesday convened the first meeting of a panel tasked with selecting its new president, after Yoshiro Mori stepped down over sexist remarks
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
