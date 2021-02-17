Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS
Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS
Russia
World /  Europe

Europe’s rights court calls for Russia to free Alexei Navalny, citing ‘risk to life’

  • Navalny was jailed upon returning to Russia last month following treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin
  • Russia is a member of the Council of Europe rights body, which the European Court of Human Rights belongs to

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:52pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS
Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE