Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS
Europe’s rights court calls for Russia to free Alexei Navalny, citing ‘risk to life’
- Navalny was jailed upon returning to Russia last month following treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin
- Russia is a member of the Council of Europe rights body, which the European Court of Human Rights belongs to
Topic | Russia
Protesters at a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Berlin. Photo: TNS