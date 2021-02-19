Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP
Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP
Italy
World /  Europe

Italy’s ‘Super Mario’ Draghi clears final hurdle to form government

  • Mario Draghi was tapped to take the helm of Italy’s politics after the last government collapsed
  • Former European Central Bank chief pledged a faster vaccination campaign, ambitious reform plan

Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:20am, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP
Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE