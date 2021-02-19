An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP
An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: foreign students in Britain hit hard by pandemic-driven food poverty

  • Without work or state aid, international students who came to the UK to realise their dreams are plunged into poverty because of the pandemic
  • Many of them are relying on the Newham Community Project, a local charity which provides food and essentials to over 1,000 students every week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:43pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP
An international student leaves after collecting food packages from the Newham Community Project food bank in east London on February 16. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE