The US court found that prisoners at the camp were held in “atrocious” conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labour, working “to the point of exhaustion and death,” the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said. The court also found, and Berger admitted, that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday, on their way to worksites and on their way back to the camp in the evening.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in Celle said police in the German state of Hesse had been asked to question him on his return to Germany. A police spokesman said there is no live investigation linked to him and he is a free individual and has not been taken in custody.

The DOJ said it had marshalled evidence leading to Berger’s removal that its human rights section found in the US and in Europe, including records of the trial 75 years ago of former leaders of the Nazi regime in Nuremberg.

In recent years, prosecutors have brought charges against several former Nazis, seizing the last opportunity to secure justice for the millions who perished in concentration camps.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged a 100-year-old German man with being an accessory to 3,518 murders committed while he was allegedly a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.