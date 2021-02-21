Protesters set fire to several rubbish bins during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters set fire to several rubbish bins during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Violence flares in Spain as protests over jailing of rapper extend into fifth night

  • The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his virulently anti-establishment raps, has sparked a debate over freedom of expression in Spain
  • Demonstrators hurled projectiles and flares at police, who fired foam bullets to disperse the crowd

Updated: 4:50am, 21 Feb, 2021

