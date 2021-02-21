A doctor administers an injection of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Sheffield, northern England. Photo: AFP A doctor administers an injection of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Sheffield, northern England. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Britain cranks up coronavirus vaccine drive to offer all adults shot by end-July

  • So far, more than 17 million people have been inoculated in the country
  • Johnson is planning to complement the vaccination programme with mass testing in workplaces and schools to help chart Britain’s way out of the crisis

Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:25pm, 21 Feb, 2021

