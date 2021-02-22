A man lights a candle during a Mass at the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: grieving Italians mark one-year anniversary of first death
- On February 20, 2021, a doctor in the town of Codogno diagnosed the first known Covid-19 case in the West in a patient with no links to the outbreak in Asia
- A day later, in the neighbouring Veneto region, a 77-year-old man became the first known person to die of coronavirus in Italy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
