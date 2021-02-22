In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters
In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters
Sweden
World /  Europe

Sweden to probe international adoptions amid worries over children taken from parents illegally

  • Swedes have reportedly adopted some 60,000 children since the 1950s, many of them from Asia and South America
  • Worries have been increasing that some of the children may have been stolen from their parents or bought by criminal networks

Topic |   Sweden
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:38pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters
In 2019, the largest number of international adoptions were from Asia. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE