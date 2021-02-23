Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers a question after unveiling the government's road map out of coronavirus lockdown in the House of Commons in London on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson unveils England’s path out of lockdown
- In first step, PM aims to reopen schools in March, though final stage of plan to lift pandemic restrictions will not start till June at earliest
- With more than 120,000 fatalities, Britain has the world’s fifth-highest pandemic death toll, and its economy has seen its biggest crash in over 300 years
