A car was damaged after an engine fire on a Boeing cargo plane showered the Dutch town of Meerssen with debris on Saturday. Photo: TNS
Another Boeing engine catches fire, dropping parts over Netherlands and injuring 2
- The explosion on the 747 aircraft took place on the same day as a similar incident on a 777 model in the US
- One widely circulated photo of the destruction shows what appears to be a part of an engine blade wedged in the roof of a car
A car was damaged after an engine fire on a Boeing cargo plane showered the Dutch town of Meerssen with debris on Saturday. Photo: TNS