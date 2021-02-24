French actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for a screening at the 74th Venice Film Festival in September 2017. Photo: AFP French actor Gerard Depardieu arrives for a screening at the 74th Venice Film Festival in September 2017. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

French star Gerard Depardieu, 72, charged with raping actress in her 20s

  • The incident allegedly took place at the actor’s Paris home in August 2018
  • Depardieu’s lawyer says his client, who is free but under judicial supervision, ‘completely rejects the accusations’

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:12am, 24 Feb, 2021

