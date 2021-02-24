Demonstrators protest over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. More than three years after the car bomb attack, a court in Malta has sentenced one of three defendants to 15 years in prison. Photo: EPA-EFE
Man admits murdering Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
- The journalist contributed to the Panama Papers data leak and exposed cronyism and sleaze in Malta, resulting in the prime minister’s resignation
- Two alleged co-conspirators are awaiting trial while businessman Yorgen Fenech has been charged with masterminding the 2017 attack
Topic | European Union
