Demonstrators protest over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. More than three years after the car bomb attack, a court in Malta has sentenced one of three defendants to 15 years in prison. Photo: EPA-EFE
Man admits murdering Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

  • The journalist contributed to the Panama Papers data leak and exposed cronyism and sleaze in Malta, resulting in the prime minister’s resignation
  • Two alleged co-conspirators are awaiting trial while businessman Yorgen Fenech has been charged with masterminding the 2017 attack

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:18pm, 24 Feb, 2021

