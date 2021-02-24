Former Syrian intelligence service agent Eyad al-Gharib arrives to hear his verdict in a courtroom on Wednesday in Koblenz, Germany. Photo: AFP
Germany convicts Syria ex-intelligence agent in landmark torture trial
- Eyad al-Gharib was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for facilitating the torture of civilians in 2011
- The judgment is the first in the world related to the brutal repression of protesters by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Damascus
Topic | Syrian conflict
